Patriots activate Demaryius Thomas

Patriots wide receiver Demaryius Thomas has taken a step closer to returning to the field.

Thomas was moved off the physically unable to perform list and onto the active roster today, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN.

Last season Thomas was traded from the Broncos to the Texans and suffered a torn Achilles tendon in Houston. The Patriots signed him in free agency even though he was still recovering from the injury.

The 31-year-old Thomas has seen his receiving production decline for four consecutive years, and it’s unclear how much he has left in the tank physically. He’ll try to do enough in the last two weeks of the preseason to make the Patriots’ roster and join a receiving corps that also includes Josh Gordon, Julian Edelman, Philip Dorsett and first-round rookie N'Keal Harry.