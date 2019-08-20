Report: Dolphins closing in on four-year extension for Jakeem Grant

Getty Images

The Dolphins are closing in on a four-year contract extension with receiver Jakeem Grant, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

It will give Grant a big raise over the $720,000 in base salary he was scheduled to make this season and keep him under contract through the 2023 season.

The former sixth-round choice was scheduled to become a free agent in March.

The Dolphins already signed another member of their 2016 draft class, getting cornerback Xavien Howard locked up with a five-year, $75.3 million extension this offseason. They are expected to pursue a long-term deal with left tackle Laremy Tunsil, too, after picking up his fifth-year option for 2020.

Grant has 34 catches for 471 yards and four touchdowns in three seasons but has returned two punts and a kickoff for touchdowns.

He returned to practice this week after missing the first two preseason games with a hamstring injury.