Report: Drew Lock suffered “a bad sprain” on Monday night

Getty Images

Broncos rookie quarterback Drew Lock got good news when X-rays of his injured hand came back negative on Monday night, but it does look like he’ll be missing some time as he recovers from the injury.

Lock went for an MRI and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that it shows that he suffered a “bad sprain” of his right thumb. Lock will not need to have surgery, but will need time to recover before he’s back on the field.

“The last throw I was like, ‘I’m going to muscle through this. If we get the first down, I’m going to muscle through this drive. But I’m going to get through this one play,'” Lock said on Monday night. “And, shoot, the ball came out of my hand pretty nice after that. That’s a good sign to me: being able to throw right after that. It hurt a little bit, but once I got over here it kind of stiffened up a little bit.”

It’s not clear just how much time Lock is going to miss, but the fact that he’s out at all won’t help him in his bid to supplant Kevin Hogan as the No. 2 quarterback in Denver.