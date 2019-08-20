Reshad Jones back at practice for Dolphins

Getty Images

Neither Minkah Fitzpatrick nor his mother thought he was well suited for playing strong safety in the Dolphins defense, so the whole clan likely welcomed news of Reshad Jones‘s return to practice on Monday.

Jones was in a walking boot for most of the last two weeks while recovering from an injury, but he returned to do individual work at Dolphins practice on Monday. Jones said that he was confident he’ll be ready to go for the start of the regular season.

“It felt good,” Jones said, via the Palm Beach Post. “It felt good to be back out there with my teammates. Just running around a little bit. I haven’t run around in a while, but it felt pretty good.”

Having Jones back should free Fitzpatrick up for more work in the slot, although the presence of Bobby McCain and T.J. McDonald at safety means the Dolphins can go a lot of directions in the secondary when everyone is healthy.