Soccer star Carli Lloyd hits 55-yard FG after Eagles-Ravens joint practice

Posted by Charean Williams on August 20, 2019, 6:22 PM EDT
AP

The Bears seemingly have looked everywhere for a reliable kicker, but maybe, just maybe, there is one kicker they haven’t considered who they should. (I jest . . . I think.)

Soccer star Carli Lloyd went to the Eagles and Ravens joint practice Tuesday and afterward hit several field goals, including 32- and 55-yarders that the team posted video of on Twitter.

“Unreal stuff! @CarliLloyd is very much #ForTheBrand,” Eagles kicker Jake Elliott tweeted afterward.

Lloyd, who plays for Sky Blue FC of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), is a two-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup champion. So her kicking long field goals should come as no surprise.

She got pointers from Elliott and Ravens kicker Justin Tucker beforehand.

“I’m really impressed with all these guys,” Lloyd said afterward in a video on Twitter. “It’s awesome to be here, looking forward to the season and fly Eagles fly!”

Permalink 30 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

30 responses to “Soccer star Carli Lloyd hits 55-yard FG after Eagles-Ravens joint practice

  4. Sadly even as a two time Olympic gold medalist, two time world champion, in soccer, she would make more in salary as an NFL kicker.

  5. I want to see a woman kicking in the NFL. It would be fun to watch, and imagine the Jersey sales!

  12. patsfan4lifesbchamps says:
    August 20, 2019 at 6:52 pm
    Sadly even as a two time Olympic gold medalist, two time world champion, in soccer, she would make more in salary as an NFL kicker
    =========================÷÷=

    Football is Paramount 5 months out of every year. People care about women’s soccer for 1 month every 4 years in the dog days of summer when nothing else is happening. Simple supply and demand.

  19. Robert “HandyMan” Kraft says:
    August 20, 2019 at 7:02 pm
    On how many attempts?
    ——————————-

    Wow you just had to go there. You couldn’t just have fun with it.

  20. patsfan4lifesbchamps says:
    August 20, 2019 at 6:52 pm
    Sadly even as a two time Olympic gold medalist, two time world champion, in soccer, she would make more in salary as an NFL kicker.
    —————————————

    When sponsors are willing to spend multi millions in advertising for a women’s soccer match she will.

  22. Bear’s have a kicker. LOL There ARE other teams panicking about their kicking situation still. But they have other REAL problems so they stay out of the headlines. Besides, the NFL has enough litigation issues without employing women players to be pancaked by 350 lb maniacs. Yeah, I said it!

  23. I would love to see any of the dudes criticizing her kick post a video of themselves doing the same exact thing. You don’t even have to top it. Same distance, same amount of steps to run up (hell, you can even have MORE steps), no oncoming rush, etc. Until you provide links to videos of you doing it, just shut up.

    Also, a 55 yard field goal would need a low trajectory.

  24. Its damn impressive and I hope she keeps it up, and other women try out.

    The only thing to keep in mind is what else does a kicker do?
    On a kickoff they may have to occasionally make a tackle, or eat a block.
    Special team players are ferociously trying to make a name for themselves, and a woman would probably be a liability on special teams.

  25. tommymomoney says: Only needed a 7 step run-up…
    —————
    It’s 5, but compared to a 3-step NFL kicker, as a soccer player she’s faster from a standing start. And training could shorten her run-up enough to kick as quickly as a male NFL kicker.

  27. That’s not surprising. After Paul McCallum missed a chip shot to send the Saskatchewan Roughriders to the Grey Cup, the U of S Huskies rounded up a handful of kids and had them kick field goals at halftime of their own playoff game. It was funny, but also not anything like kicking a field goal under pressure, facing a rush…

  28. Not hating, BUT – most pro football kickers only have time to kick the ball on their third step. She runs up on it almost like a kickoff. I believe it was her sixth step. Great leg strength? For sure. But that kick is blocked, or it is received at the 10 yard line.

  29. Chris Flynn says:
    August 20, 2019 at 8:13 pm

    Bear’s have a kicker. LOL

    ==================

    Sure they do, chief…

  30. I’ve always said that kicker would be where a woman breaks i to the NFL. Well. here she is!. Who’s got the guts!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!