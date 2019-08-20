Tony Pollard “ready for whatever” happens with Ezekiel Elliott

Getty Images

Tony Pollard hopes Ezekiel Elliott returns soon. Until the star running back ends his holdout, though, Pollard is the team’s starter at the position.

The rookie insists he’s ready for “whatever,” including Elliott remaining away from the team for the start of the season.

“I 100 percent believe in myself,” Pollard said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com, “so I feel like if that’s the case, if that happens, then I’ll be ready for it. I’m ready for whatever.”

Pollard carried five times for 42 yards in last week’s preseason game against the Rams, including a 14-yard touchdown run. He made owner Jerry Jones briefly (and only jokingly) forget who Elliott is.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett cited Pollard’s poise and his “maturity beyond his years.”

The Cowboys, though, would rather have Elliott in their backfield with Pollard spelling him. Until then, it’s the Tony Pollard Show.

“I see it being hard to beat us, especially when he comes back, and we get everything going,” Pollard said of the Cowboys’ backfield.