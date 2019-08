Getty Images

For most episodes of #PFTPM, you have to listen to me babble on and on for like an hour. Frequently, you get to hear someone else.

On Tuesday, you get to hear one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees joined the program for a conversation that last about 15 minutes. It added up to an episode that consumed more than 75 minutes.

Anyone who listens to all of it gets a free one-year subscription to PFT, along with satisfaction.