Vic Fangio calls Broncos’ special teams “unacceptable”

Broncos coach Vic Fangio wants the players on the bottom of his roster to know they’re either going to make the team or get cut based on whether they can contribute on special teams. And right now a lot of guys are looking at getting cut.

“Obviously we don’t have 53 guys ready to be picked on this team yet, and those last 10-15 spots have to be special-teams contributors and right now, it doesn’t seem like they’re playing well enough,” Fangio said after Monday night’s preseason game.

Fangio was upset about poor kickoff coverage that allowed two long returns, a muffed punt, and two punts into the end zone.

“Yeah, big-time concerns, because that’s two weeks in a row our special teams has gotten whipped,” Fangio said. “We’re going to have to get it fixed.”

Fangio said he hasn’t identified many backups he can count on to contribute on special teams.

“If it continues, we’re going to have to put some starters out there to be on those units, because the last two weeks is unacceptable,” Fangio said.

With NFL teams set to cut from 90 players to 53 in a week and a half, the players on the Broncos’ roster should hear that message loud and clear.