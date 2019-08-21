49ers add three to roster

Getty Images

The 49ers have shuffled the bottom of the roster, with three pairs of transactions.

The team announced the signings of offensive lineman Andrew Lauderdale, safety Tyree Robinson, and wide receiver Chris Thompson to one-year deals.

To make room for them on the roster, they waived offensive lineman Christian DiLauro and running back Brandon Wilds, and waived-injured wide receiver Shawn Poindexter.

Lauderdale has been on their practice squad and with them in the 2017 and 2018 offseasons. He has also spent time with the Bills, Cardinals, and Jaguars. Robinson was on their 53-man roster the last three weeks of last season, but was inactive for all three games. This is Thompson’s second stint with the 49ers this offseason.

Poindexter was lost to a torn ACL in Monday’s preseason game.