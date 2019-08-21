Adam Gase already has plenty of “team-first” guys

Getty Images

During three years in Miami, Adam Gase wrestled with the issue of selfish players. In his first year with the Jets, he’s already found a different culture.

“I think where our locker room is right now where guys are really working hard and trying to focus on creating the best team we can possibly be,” Gase told reporters on Wednesday. “The unselfishness here is outstanding. Guys just — they work. It’s not about them, it’s about the team and I’ve been very impressed with how our players have gone about their business.

So how is that culture created?

“It has a lot to do with players,” Gase said. “You can talk about it all you want but at the end of the day, it’s really a choice the players make. I think the guys that we have, on defense especially I think, those guys are team-first guys and I think it helps when your best players are like that.”

The Jets quietly have put together a solid team, and they’re a team without the pressure of expectations. For months, we’ve said on PFT Live that either the Jets or the Bills will be in the mix for an AFC wild-card berth.

Coincidentally, they square off to start the regular season, making it one of the most important games on the Week One slate.