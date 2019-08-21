Adam Vinatieri expects to return to practice Thursday

Getty Images

Adam Vinatieri has missed the past six training camp practices and two preseason games with a knee injury. He expects to return Thursday.

“You’ll see me kick tomorrow,” Vinatieri said, via Andrew Walker of the team website. “We’re good.”

Undrafted rookie Cole Hedlund has handled the Colts’ kicking duties the past two weeks. He made four of his five field goal attempts in two preseason games.

Hedlund isn’t likely to make Indianapolis’ roster, but he could get a shot with another team if the North Texas product can put a solid preseason together.

“He’s doing a nice job,” Vinatieri said. “He’s really put in a lot of good work and a lot of time, and he’s really honing his craft. I can see just even through the offseason to now. He’s really, really matured as far as [being] just really consistent. Looks really good. He’s doing a nice job.”

Vinatieri, 46, is entering his 24th NFL season, his 13th with the Colts.