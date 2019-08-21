Baker Mayfield reached out to Daniel Jones to clear the air

Getty Images

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was unhappy about how comments he made in a GQ interview were perceived as an attack on Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, so Mayfield tried to smooth things over.

Mayfield said today that he reached out to Jones to tell him privately the same thing he said publicly, which was that his comments were turned into clickbait by media looking to sensationalize anything he says.

“It had nothing to do specifically about Daniel,” he said. “I reached out to Daniel because all of that blew way out of hand and I wanted him to know how I felt. I’ve heard nothing but great things from Saquon and Sterling Shepard, guys who have nothing but respect for him, and I respect their opinions. I just wanted to clear the air with him.”

Mayfield said he believed the quotes that he “cannot believe” the Giants picked Jones sixth overall and that it “blows my mind” reflected badly on him and made him come across as bad-mouthing Jones, which Mayfield says he was not doing.

“To me, that came back on my character. That’s one thing that, I don’t care about a lot of opinions if you like me or not, but that looked like my character was way out of line, so that’s the only reason I addressed it,” Mayfield said.

Jones did not sound particularly concerned when asked about the comments, and so the beef between these two quarterbacks may have been squashed before it could begin.