Baker Mayfield will play Friday but Odell Beckham expected to sit again

Baker Mayfield has played seven snaps this preseason. He will play a few more Friday night, though the number has yet to be determined.

Browns coach Freddie Kitchens doesn’t view the third preseason game as a dress rehearsal, but he will play his (healthy) starters “some.”

“I don’t know how long yet,” Kitchens said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

The starters will not play next week against the Lions, leaving Friday night’s game in Tampa as their final live action before the Sept. 8 season opener against the Titans.

“This week’s a little different because you’re definitely not going to do it next week,” Kitchens said.

Receiver Odell Beckham, who has sat out team drills since Aug. 6 with a hip injury, is not expected to play in Tampa. He did not play in the first two preseason games either.