Bears restructure Charles Leno’s contract

Getty Images

The Bears have opened up some cap space as the end of the preseason draws closer.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team has restructured left tackle Charles Leno‘s contract. Leno was set to make $7.9 million in base salary this year, but the team converted $7 million of that money into a signing bonus.

The move creates $5.6 million in cap space for the coming season. It also adds $2.8 million in cap space to the final two years of the contract extension that Leno signed ahead of the 2017 season. Leno is set to make $7.9 million and $8.9 million in base salary in those seasons.

Leno was a 2014 seventh-round pick and has started the last 61 regular season games for Chicago.