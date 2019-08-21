Bill O’Brien pleased with Duke Johnson’s first practice

Getty Images

For the first time since they traded for him two weeks ago, the Texans had running back Duke Johnson on the practice field yesterday. Coach Bill O’Brien liked what he saw.

“It’s great to have him out here,” O’Brien said, via the Houston Chronicle. “He’s a good addition to the team, good in the passing game, good runner, had some good plays today. Good to have him out there.”

The Texans have not yet decided whether to play Johnson, who was struggling with a hamstring injury, in the preseason. But O’Brien is confident Johnson will be ready to play when called upon.

“He’s a very instinctive player,” O’Brien said. “Good player, good hands, good route runner, does a good job.”

O’Brien, who is running the Texans’ front office, liked Johnson enough to trade a conditional draft pick to Cleveland for him that could be either a third-round pick or a fourth-round pick, depending on how much Johnson plays this season. That’s a great deal for the Browns, who weren’t expected to have Johnson as a big part of their offense anyway. Whether it’s a great deal for the Texans remains to be seen.