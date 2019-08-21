Broncos claim Tyler Jones, Dadi Nicolas off waivers

Getty Images

The Broncos announced several moves Wednesday, including the previously reported signing of tight end/fullback Orson Charles.

The Broncos claimed offensive lineman Tyler Jones off waivers from the Jets and linebacker Dadi Nicolas off waivers from the Colts.

The team also waived linebacker Aaron Wallace with an injury designation along with its previously announced transactions of placing tight end Bug Howard and cornerback Horace Richardson on injured reserve.

Jones entered the NFL as a college free agent with the Jets on May 10. He did not play in either of the Jets’ preseason games and was waived on Aug. 20.

Nicolas is a third-year player who appeared in 11 games with Kansas City in his first two seasons after it made him a sixth-round choice in 2016. He also has spent time on the offseason rosters of Washington (2018), Seattle (2018) and Indianapolis (2019).

Nicolas made two solo tackles in one preseason game with Indianapolis before the Colts waived him Aug. 20.