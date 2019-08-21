Broncos place Bug Howard and Horace Richardson on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Broncos opened up a pair of spots on their 90-man roster Wednesday.

The team announced that tight end Bug Howard and cornerback Horace Richardson have been placed on injured reserve.

Howard was carted off at an early training camp practice with an ankle injury, but returned to action in time to play against the 49ers on Monday night. The team lists a hand injury as the impetus for his trip to injured reserve.

Howard has also spent time with the Colts, Browns, Panthers and Atlanta’s Alliance of American Football outfit since going undrafted in 2017. He’s never seen regular season action in the NFL.

A back injury is the reason for Richardson hitting injured reserve. He had five tackles in the Hall of Fame Game, but did not play in either of Denver’s other two preseason games.