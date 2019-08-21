Broncos sign Orson Charles

Getty Images

The Broncos signed tight end Orson Charles on Wednesday, Nicki Jhabvala of TheAthletic.com reports.

The Browns waived Charles on Aug. 11.

He was Cleveland’s primary fullback in 2018. Charles played 173 offensive snaps and 265 special teams snaps over 13 games and caught three passes for 23 yards. He did not have a carry.

The Bengals made Charles a fourth-round pick in 2012.

He appeared in 29 games through the 2013 season, but did not appear in any games in 2014 or 2015. Charles appeared in two games with the Lions in 2016 and five games for the Chiefs in 2017. He has 14 catches for 185 yards for his entire career.