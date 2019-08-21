Browns claim Montrel Meander

Getty Images

The Browns claimed safety Montrel Meander off waivers from the Jets, the team announced Wednesday.

They placed receiver D.J. Montgomery on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Montgomery made five receptions for 124 yards and one touchdown in two preseason games.

Meander officially is in his first NFL season out of Grambling State. He originally signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent last year.

Meander spent the first 12 weeks of the season on Cleveland’s practice squad before being signed to the Raiders’ active roster.

He has never played in a regular-season game.