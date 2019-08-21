Browns sign Braxton Miller

Getty Images

Braxton Miller starred at Ohio State while in college and now he’s back in the state as he tries to continue his NFL career.

The Browns announced on Wednesday that they have signed Miller to their 90-man roster. Tight end Mik'Quan Deane was waived with a non-football illness designation in a corresponding move.

Miller moved from quarterback to wide receiver while at Ohio State and a was a 2016 third-round pick by the Texans. He caught 34 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns before being waived ahead of the 2018 season. Miller landed on the Eagles practice squad, but was cut in Philly when quarterback Josh McCown signed over the weekend.

The Browns are set with Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham at the top of the wide receiver depth chart. Rashard Higgins, Jaelen Strong, Derrick Willies, D.J. Montgomery, Damon Sheehy-Giuseppi and Damion Ratley are looking for roles behind them while Antonio Callaway prepares to serve a four-game suspension to open the season.