Bucs fine with Jason Pierre-Paul not being in camp

The Buccaneers knew going into training camp that it would be months before they saw pass-rusher Jason Pierre-Paul.

So the fact that he’s not around the facility at all as he recovers from his neck injury isn’t something that bothers Bucs coach Bruce Arians.

“He knows how to rush the passer and that’s all he’s going to do,” Arians said, via Eduardo Encina of the Tampa Bay Times. “He’ll know where to line up. I don’t want him getting bumped on the sideline or anything else. . . .

“Nothing really to tell progress-wise, but I have talked to him.”

Pierre-Paul suffered a neck injury in May when his car slammed into a guard rail. He checked in with the Bucs at the beginning of camp, but then left. His recent social media photos show him still wearing a neck brace, as he recovers from his South Florida home.

The Bucs have said they don’t expect Pierre-Paul back before October, and that could be the most optimistic timetable.