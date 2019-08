Getty Images

Now healthy, receiver Kevin White doesn’t have a team.

The Cardinals released White on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Bears selected White with the seventh overall choice in 2015. Injured much of his four years there, he made only 25 catches for 285 yards and no touchdowns.

The Cardinals have depth at the position, so White faced an uphill battle to make the roster if he had stayed healthy. But he didn’t.

He missed valuable practice time in training camp with a hamstring injury.