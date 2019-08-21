Christian Westerman returns to Bengals

Getty Images

Bengals guard Christian Westerman apparently changed his mind about retirement.

The team announced that Westerman had been removed from the exempt-left squad list and is back with the team.

Westerman did not join the team for last week’s game at Washington, and the team said he was considering retiring. He was the second player on the roster to go down that road, after tackle Kent Perkins left the team.

Westerman, their fifth-round pick in 2016, played in 14 games last season. And whether he’s back for the long-term or not, the Bengals could use the help, as injuries have shuffled their line this offseason.