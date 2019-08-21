David Fluellen underwent knee surgery, could return for opener

Getty Images

Running back David Fluellen underwent knee surgery, but he still could play in the season opener Sept. 8 in Cleveland, Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com reports.

It is unclear how or when Fluellen got hurt.

He has not practiced since before the Titans’ preseason opener Aug. 8.

With Derrick Henry also out, Jeremy McNichols has worked behind Dion Lewis in the first two preseason games.

Fluellen, 27, ended last season on injured reserve after injuring his knee against the Patriots on Nov. 11. He played seven games.

Fluellen has eight carries for 37 yards in his career and 11 special teams tackles.

He joined the Titans in 2015 as an undrafted free agent. Flulellen has played 23 games for the Titans the past two seasons.