Dolphins announce four-year extension for Jakeem Grant

Getty Images

A report on Tuesday night indicated the Dolphins were close to finalizing a contract extension with wide receiver Jakeem Grant and all the outstanding details have now been ironed out.

The Dolphins announced the extension on Wednesday. Grant is now signed through the 2023 season.

Grant was the second of two wide receivers selected by Miami in the 2016 draft, but the sixth-round pick has provided the team with much more value than third-rounder Leonte Carroo. He’s caught 34 passes for 471 yards and four touchdowns while also returning two punts and a kickoff for touchdowns in his first three seasons.

The deal makes Grant the second member of the 2016 draft class to land a second contract in Miami. Cornerback Xavien Howard also signed an extension with the team this year.

The Dolphins did not announce financial terms, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports the four-year pact is worth $24 million.