Drew Brees set to play against Jets on Saturday

The Saints started Teddy Bridgewater against the Vikings in the first preseason game, but he won’t get a start against the other team he spent time with before going to New Orleans.

Bridgewater spent last offseason and most of the preseason with the Jets before a late August trade for a third-round pick brought him to the Saints. Bridgewater was acquired to back up Drew Brees and that’s what he’ll do during Saturday’s game against the Jets.

Saints head coach Sean Payton said that the team’s plan is to start Brees for the first time this summer. Payton did not say how long Brees would play in what’s almost certainly going to be his only appearance in a preseason game.

Brees went 7-of-9 for 59 yards and an interception in the Saints’ third preseason game last summer. That was his only game work before the regular season.