Frank Reich reverses course, most Colts starters sit this week

Posted by Josh Alper on August 21, 2019, 12:56 PM EDT
Colts head coach Frank Reich had planned to play his starters in the team’s third preseason game of the summer, but he said on Wednesday that he’s had a change of heart.

The team already ruled quarterback Andrew Luck out this week and Reich said at a Wednesday press conference that he’s decided to hold out most of the team’s other starters against the Bears as well.

Reich said that having so many players back for a second year in the same system influenced his thinking about playing starters for a limited number of snaps. Reich also said that he spoke to Bears head coach Matt Nagy and said that Nagy’s plan to sit his first-stringers also played into the decision to change his approach this week.

With more teams adopting the less is more approach to playing starters in the preseason and a new Collective Bargaining Agreement being negotiated, one would imagine that lowering the number of exhibition games will remain a popular talking point around the league.