Frank Reich reverses course, most Colts starters sit this week

Colts head coach Frank Reich had planned to play his starters in the team’s third preseason game of the summer, but he said on Wednesday that he’s had a change of heart.

The team already ruled quarterback Andrew Luck out this week and Reich said at a Wednesday press conference that he’s decided to hold out most of the team’s other starters against the Bears as well.

Reich said that having so many players back for a second year in the same system influenced his thinking about playing starters for a limited number of snaps. Reich also said that he spoke to Bears head coach Matt Nagy and said that Nagy’s plan to sit his first-stringers also played into the decision to change his approach this week.

With more teams adopting the less is more approach to playing starters in the preseason and a new Collective Bargaining Agreement being negotiated, one would imagine that lowering the number of exhibition games will remain a popular talking point around the league.