Freddie Kitchens doesn’t care about “the noise”

Getty Images

Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said the external noise won’t bother his team.

That’s convenient, since they created a lot of it, but Kitchens’ took exception to the idea that they’re under any more pressure because of attention paid to quarterback Baker Mayfield‘s recent comments to GQ, or any other offseason story.

“We don’t care,” Kitchens said, via Tony Grossi of ESPN 850 in Cleveland. “We don’t care. It’s already on there, so it doesn’t matter. We’ll be ready to play.

“I don’t know what a bulls-eye is. Anybody know? If they’re not trying to beat our ass and we’re not trying to beat their ass, I don’t know what else you do. Because that’s what we’re gonna try to do. Hopefully they’ll try to do the same.”

Of course, the Browns have generated plenty of offseason buzz before Mayfield’s comment about Giants rookie Daniel Jones (which he’s since tried to jam back in the tube), but Kitchens said he doesn’t think it will matter once the season starts.

“I’m not worried about our team,” the rookie coach said. “Our team’s gonna block out the noise. You guys create noise, they’re gonna block it out. GQ creates the noise, they’re going to block it out. Sports Illustrated creates the noise, they’re going to block it out. I have total confidence they’ll block out the noise.

“We’re gonna give our best effort each week. I hope we get theirs. And we’re gonna see who’s best. That’s all. The expectations you guys set doesn’t matter. Our expectations are to perform our best.”

By playing better the back half of last season (and bringing in players like Odell Beckham Jr. to further the hype), the Browns have clearly raised the expectations. With that comes attention, so the Mayfield-Jones story will certainly not be the last one Kitchens gets asked about.