Hard Knocks finally shares some truth, intended or not

NFL Films and HBO, undoubtedly at the behest of the Raiders, continue to tiptoe around the issues that have kept receiver Antonio Brown off the field throughout training camp. But one specific moment from last night’s episode shared a fundamental, and perhaps unintentional, truth wth the viewer.

In full uniform for pregame workouts prior to last Thursday’s preseason game against the Cardinas, Brown was wearing one of the various approved helmets. The show includes Brown telling a teammate that the helmet is “ugly as f–k yo.”

And there it is. It’s not about safety, it’s not about peripheral vision. It’s about how Brown looks in the new helmet, and about how he looks in his preferred helmet model.

That’s fine; plenty of players have that Billy-Crystal-as-Fernando-Lamas (timely reference, I know) viewpoint when it comes to football.  For Brown, that’s a major factor in his ongoing helmet fight, if not the overwhelming factor.

Of course, that also may have been one of the reasons for Tom Brady to not want to switch helmets, and if you think that there’s no amount of vanity pinballing through Brady’s psyche, you’re not paying attention.

Brady got a one-year grace period in a banned helmet. Brown wants the same thing, now that the NFL has rushed to ban his helmet.

Soon enough, we’ll know whether an arbitrator will give Brown that extra year.

  3. Funny, as in “odd”, not “haha”, that you always use Brady as the example when there were 30+ players who had the 1-year exception. Even worse, to suggest Brady wanted to keep wearing it for the same reason without an iota of evidence makes your criticism of GQ for the Baker Mayfield interview laughable, as in “haha”, not “odd”.

  4. “Never mind protecting my brain, I want a helmet that makes me look good!”

    Wow. The Bills not only dodged a bullet when trade talks with the Steelers fell apart, they went all Matrix-slow-mo in dodging multiple bullets. Brown is a complete head case who is going to be a locker room cancer and destroy any chemistry the Raiders might have.

  5. “Brady got a one-year grace period in a banned helmet. Brown wants the same thing.”

    Brown *got* the same thing, last year, like Brady and everyone else. Now, like everyone else, he has to use an approved helmet.

  6. I know AB will get bashed for it because he is a “diva”. But this is the same reason Drew Brees waited as long as he could to make the switch.

    “I did not have trouble adjusting to it. It was more so the fact that it just looks like I am going to Mars instead of playing a football game,” Brees said after practice on Thursday. “So I put it on, I stepped in the huddle and Lance Moore, one of my favorite guys ever, he gets down and he looks at me and he stands up and he’s like, ‘Bro, I cannot take you serious wearing that helmet. I just can’t, I can’t even process the play you just said. I can’t look at you the same.’”

    “So I was like, ‘Oh, forget this stupid helmet.’ Go back to my old school one and rocked it for four more years until they outlawed it this year. I guess it is technically outlawed this year. But, it’s super comfortable. It feels good. Just looks weird.”

  9. If NFL players are really concerned about a helmets “look” instead of protecting their brains for the rest of their life, then I am watching/rooting for a segment of society that is in need of serious help. Maybe I need to re-examine MY priorities…

  12. But if Brady had a 1 year grace period last year, that means AB did too…
    ==========================
    For some people that is way too logical of a conclusion. SMH

  13. Far be it from me to defend Brown, but one comment about how a helmet looks doesn’t necessarily mean that the look is the overriding factor behind the grievance. It is possible that the peripheral vision and the comfort and whatever else are the reasons he wants to keep his helmet, and it just so happens he doesn’t like how it looks either.

  14. That’s largely the league’s take on helmets, as well. Years back they discouraged use of one of the earliest CTE-preventive helmets–the one with the soft outer shell that the Bills’ Mark Kelso was known for wearing–based purely on the fact they didn’t like how it looked. And today there is some pretty strong evidence that the best thing they could do regarding CTE would be to either eliminate helmets entirely or go with a radical redesign more along the lines of how bicycle helmets work as those actually give with impact and absorb some of the force which regular helmet don’t do very well. (And without a hard helmet on guys wouldn’t lead with their heads which is a huge problem now.) But the league doesn’t like those ideas from a marketing perspective.

  15. Funny thing is, the only people who notice how it looks any different are fellow players. Kinda like this “respect” thing they often invoke in contract disputes, it’s all about their standing among their peers.

  16. As if Tom Brady was the only one who got a one year grace period… plenty of other players did too. Yet you keep singling him out? Why?

    And BTW, the snipe about Tom being vain is highly speculative and irrelevant.

