Jaguars wideout: Nick Foles “what we’ve been lacking”

Getty Images

Jaguars wide receiver Dede Westbrook likes Blake Bortles. As a friend.

As a football player, he knows the Jaguars have traded up, with the offseason acquisition of Nick Foles.

″Nothing against Blake at all. I mean, Blake is a great friend of mine. But to be out there with Nick, a Super Bowl MVP quarterback, obviously, that’s what we’ve been lacking,″ Westbrook said, via John Reid of the Florida Times-Union. ″For me to go out there and pretty much showcase my skill with one of the best quarterbacks in the league is going to be a huge thing. Not only for me, but the guys around me.″

That’s like the “No disrespect, … (followed immediately by the disrespect).” Also, it’s obvious. The Jaguars went to an AFC Championship Game with Bortles as a passenger, and they replaced him with a guy who came off the bench to drive a team to a title.

And that has raised the pressure on their passing game.

″I really have high expectations not only for myself but for this team,″ Westbrook said. ″With Nick, he makes it a lot easier. Whenever you are running routes, you’re able to go into the ball and don’t have to slow down to catch it in stride and go. That’s a big thing. With Nick even when we miss, he’s the type of person that reloads that play and does it over again to the point where he gets that timing down. You don’t find many quarterback like that.″

Even if that person is your friend. No offense. Of course.