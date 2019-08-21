Jake Butt set to do team drills at Wednesday’s practice

Getty Images

Tight end Jake Butt‘s long recovery from his third torn ACL is set to take a step forward on Wednesday.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Butt is expected to be a full participant in team drills at Broncos practice. It’s a non-padded session, but still a sign of progress for Butt.

Butt tore his ACL three games into the 2018 season and head coach Vic Fangio said early in camp that he’d hit a “little pothole” in his recovery. Butt missed a lot of time at the start of camp while navigating around that setback before finally resuming on-field work.

Butt also tore his ACL while at Michigan and in his final college game, but called this rehab “the hardest thing” he’s done in his life earlier this month. If he’s well enough to make the 53-man roster at the start of the season, Butt will vie for snaps with Jeff Heuerman and first-round pick Noah Fant.