Jason Peters: It’s a big comeback year for me

Eagles left tackle Jason Peters tore his ACL in October 2017, but he was able to get back on the field for the start of the 2018 season and remained in the starting lineup for the entire season.

Peters started every game, but he failed to finish some and missed snaps in 10 regular season games and the playoff loss to the Saints. The 16-year-vet also wasn’t happy with how he played or with a knee that “just wasn’t as strong as I could get it” at any point during the regular season.

Peters is now much further away from the injury and he said he feels primed to show the football world that he still has what it takes to succeed.

“I finished up last year in the playoffs against the Saints and went out the last series, but we could have made another run to the Super Bowl,” Peters said, via John Clark of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “I just played all year last year hurt, you know, trying to just grind it out. I gave up a couple plays here and there and you know how it is in Philly: ‘He ain’t got it no more.’ It’s just a big comeback year for me. Just to show everybody I still got it. I shouldn’t have to. But I had a down year last year with that knee injury. . . . You know how it is. Every year you’ve got to have a good year here in Philly or you’re going to get down-talked.”

Peters was one of two offensive starters coming off of torn ACLs last year and quarterback Carson Wentz‘s season didn’t quite live up to everyone’s hopes either. Having both players back to top form would be a major plus for the Eagles offense.