JuJu Smith-Schuster to remember coach with wristbands

Getty Images

Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will always remember former coach Darryl Drake.

But if he ever needs a reminder, he only needs to look at his left wrist.

Via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, Smith-Schuster said he’s having wristbands made with one of his late coach’s sayings, to remember the mentor who died on Aug. 11.

“Usually he says a quote to us every day, and the last quote he said to us was, ‘Never choose good when great is available,'” Smith-Schuster said. “And obviously that means don’t settle for less, don’t be satisfied with what you have now. When great is out there, go achieve it.

“He will always be in memory of not only this team, but in my heart to everybody he touched.”

Wednesday was the first time Smith-Schuster had addressed the death of his position coach, after the team canceled two days of practice and brought in grief counselors to help with the sudden loss.