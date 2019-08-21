Kyler Murray asked Antonio Brown, “Why they gotta bring the house on me, bro?”

Posted by Mike Florio on August 21, 2019, 12:44 PM EDT
AP

Cardinals rookie quarterback Kyler Murray didn’t look like a generational talent in his second preseason game. And it looks like the Raiders specifically wanted to keep that from happening.

Last night’s Hard Knocks includes clips from a Raiders team meeting in advance of the preseason game at Arizona. And coach Jon Gruden was more intent on stopping a guy his team won’t face in a game that counts until 2022 than he was on getting his team ready for Week One at Denver.

“I’m just tellin’ you, when I studied Murray,” Gruden tells his players. “You can say whatver you want. But I ain’t ever seen a quarterback that runs 4.3 that’s a dual threat like this guy. We make a mistake on him, all right, he can hurt us real bad. We gotta contain him, we’ve gotta get after his ass. Have a respect for this cat, now. And he can run, and he can throw. And he doesn’t need a lot of protection. He can find cracks in the defense, he keeps his vision down the field. And it’s hard to flick the ball 60 yards like that on a dime. So this guy’s dangerous. Respect him. Let’s get after his ass.”

Get after his ass the Raiders did, blitzing him multiple times and making him look like much more of a work in progress than he did a week earlier, against the Chargers. After the game against the Raiders, Murray approached receiver Antonio Brown.

“Why they gotta bring the house on me, bro?” Murray asked Brown.

The Raiders considered betting the house on Murray, working out him and Dwayne Haskins before the draft. That prompted quarterback Derek Carr‘s infamous “I’m watching you, Focker” tweet.

Gruden didn’t get a chance to draft Murray, but Gruden’s praise invites speculation as to whether he would have. It’s also tempting to wonder how Carr was feeling as Gruden was praising Murray so effusively.

Sure, the Raiders needed to work on their blitzes in the preseason. But with Arizona not very far from the Raiders’ looming new home and with Murray poised for potential greatness, Thursday night’s game gave the Raiders to throw a temporary wrench in the Cardinals’ plan to unleash Kyler Murray on the NFL. Regardless of whether the Raiders meant to do it, they did.

Permalink 15 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

15 responses to “Kyler Murray asked Antonio Brown, “Why they gotta bring the house on me, bro?”

  4. And coach Jon Gruden was more intent on stopping a guy his team won’t face in a game that counts until 2022 than he was on getting his team ready for Week One at Denver.
    _________

    So you’re not seeing a Raiders-Cardinals Super Bowl in the near future?

  5. Man Murray looks small against AB. And AB is suppose to be 5-10. If AB is 5-10 Murray can’t be more than 5-8.

  6. It doesn’t seem like Murray’s transition from college to the pros is going to be so, shall we say, seamless.

  7. I rarely if ever bet on pre-season games, but I’ve made an exception this season and am cleaning up betting on the Raiders. Not because I think they will be any good once the games count, but because I knew that Gruden is so out of touch with modern game theory that he would be the only coach actually trying to win in the pre-season. The only game they may lose is the third because more teams will use their starters. I plan on paying off my house with game 4 when they will be the only team in the NFL trying to win.

  9. He should get used to it. There’s no reason to not bring the house against a guy who can’t see over his own center. He’ll spend most of the season running for his life and throwing desperation picks before getting injured.

  12. donttrollonme says:
    August 21, 2019 at 1:05 pm
    Why SO MANY on here want Kyler Murray to fail is odd
    —————–
    I don’t think it’s so much they want him to fail as much as they wanted Josh Rosen to succeed.

  14. The Raider defense looks wayyy faster this year …despite all the lil peeps bagging on Gruden ,Carr ,Davis and Brown this team is turning the corner this season .Sorry disgruntled fans for no reason…HA HA HA HA

    RN4L

  15. Gruden will be reminded many times how fortunate he is to have Carr at QB rather than the imminent bust, Murray.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!