Lamar Jackson “fixed” ball security issues

While much of the focus on Lamar Jackson heading into the 2019 season has been on whether he’s made progress as a passer, it isn’t the only area of his game that was in need of improvement.

Jackson fumbled 12 times during the 2018 regular season, which was the most in the league by a wide margin. The quarterback fumbled three more times in the Ravens’ playoff loss to the Chargers, so it is clearly something he needed to clean up this offseason.

On Tuesday, Jackson said that mission has been accomplished. Jackson said he’s “fixed” the problem and that his only concern for the regular season is winning. Head coach John Harbaugh stopped short of declaring things fixed, but did say they are much improved.

“I think it’s been way better. Just watching the practices, you probably saw it,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website. “Lamar makes very few mistakes with ball handling right now. The snaps have been much more accurate than they have in the past, so that starts everything off on the right foot. You haven’t seen a lot of the more complicated ball-handling plays, but the ones we have run have been well done.”

The more complicated plays will come in the regular season and those results will determine whether this problem’s been fully licked or not.