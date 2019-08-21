Lamar Jackson “way, way ahead” of what he knew at OTAs

AP

The Ravens are building everything around second-year quarterback Lamar Jackson this year, so the good news is he feels good about it.

Via Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun, the Ravens quarterback said he’s encouraged by the progress he’s made installing a new system this offseason.

“Got in the playbook, learned as much as I can,” Jackson said. “I got way, way ahead of where I was in [organized team activities]. … Dialed in, got my guys. Summer to now, it’s been incredible, just working hard, getting after it. Just got better. Felt comfortable. Just doing good so far.”

Jackson and the Ravens got better work in Tuesday, during their second day of joint workouts with the Eagles. That was without a full complement of the guys Jackson will need.

Rookie wideout Marquise Brown was out as they work him back slowly from his foot surgery, and the Ravens were without three starting offensive linemen.

“I felt my team came out here, and we got better each and every day,” Jackson said. “We fought through the grind. . . . Guys just stepped it up. We did great today.”

He’s also apparently encouraged by the progress of his clichés, which are in midseason form, but getting Jackson comfortable with his new style will be the most important thing for the Ravens, heading into what will be Jackson’s last work of the preseason Thursday night.