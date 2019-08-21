Lane Taylor battling Elgton Jenkins to keep his starting job

Getty Images

Lane Taylor has started at left guard all but three games over the past three seasons. He is in danger of not starting the 2019 season opener.

Taylor is in competition with rookie Elgton Jenkins to retain his job.

He found out he was battling for his job 24 hours before the preseason opener when Taylor was told he would play against the Texans.

“Obviously, it’s not the most exciting thing to ever hear in the world,” Taylor said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette, “but on the other hand, you’ve got to earn your spot. To tell you the truth, when it really comes down to it, you take all the emotions out of it and all of that stuff. You’ve got to earn your spot.”

Taylor never was healthy last season. He underwent offseason ankle surgery in 2018, keeping him out of the offseason program, and Taylor now admits his ankle wasn’t 100 percent until early November.

He then had foot and knee injuries that slowed him down.

This is a key season for Taylor. He is under contract through 2020, but the Packers can save $4.6 million on next year’s cap by releasing him after this season.