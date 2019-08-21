Laquon Treadwell appealing fine for illegal block

Getty Images

Vikings receiver Laquon Treadwell is appealing his $28,075 fine for an illegal blindside block against the Saints, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer-Press reports.

“They’re enforcing the rules, and you’ve got to follow the rules,” Treadwell told Tomasson. “I have an appeal set for Tuesday at 3. I’ll try to get it a little lower. I didn’t expect it to be that much, but I’ve got to learn from it.”

Treadwell hit Saints safety Chris Banjo as Banjo chased tight end Irv Smith Jr. The banning of blindside blocks was among the highlighted points made in the league’s preseason officiating video presented to each team during training camp.