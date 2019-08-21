Le’Veon Bell on Antonio Brown’s helmet issue: It’s a rule

Getty Images

They once were teammates. Now, they’re on different teams.

Le'Veon Bell sat out last season in a contract dispute with the Steelers and walked in free agency. Pittsburgh traded Antonio Brown after the receiver became a major distraction.

The two haven’t spoken recently, according to Bell, but Bell has watched Brown’s issues in Oakland from afar. The Jets running back weighed in on Brown’s fight with the NFL over his helmet.

“As a skill player, it’s kind of hard to change your helmet, especially when you’ve been playing so long with it,” Bell told Bob Glauber of Newsday. “I understand where he’s coming from, but at the same time, it’s a rule, so you have to change the helmet.

“I changed my helmet my second year [with the Steelers], and I’ve been playing with a certain helmet my whole career It was hard to do, but I knew this was coming eventually, so I might as well change my helmet now.”

Brown is practicing with a new helmet, but he isn’t happy.

He wants to wear a Schutt AiR Advantage helmet made in the last 10 years and certified by the National Operating Committee on Standards for Athletic Equipment.

The league said a newer helmet that met those standards failed in testing.

Brown has filed another grievance.

He also has drawn the ire of Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock for leaving camp over his helmet.

Bell had an opinion on that, too, telling Glauber, “Him fighting for it, him not showing up for practice, I don’t really agree with that.”

Expect Brown to respond on social media in 3, 2, 1. . . .