Lions give Snacks Harrison one-year extension

Detroit defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison was seeking a new contract, and the Lions gave him what he was looking for.

The Lions and Harrison have agreed to add one year and $11 million in new money to his contract, a league source tells PFT. His deal now includes $12 million guaranteed this year and next.

Harrison sat out the entire offseason program in his search for a new contract, and when he reported to training camp despite not getting one, some thought that meant he was going to play out the year without a new deal. But it turned out that the Lions and Harrison kept talking, and came to a deal.

Last year the Lions acquired Harrison in a trade with the Giants and he provided an immediate boost to their run defense. The Lions think he’ll be a big part of their defense for a few more years.