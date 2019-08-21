Mario Williams arrested for criminal trespassing

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 21, 2019, 10:54 AM EDT
Getty Images

Mario Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2006 NFL draft who became a four-time Pro Bowler, was arrested on Tuesday on a trespassing charge.

Williams entered a woman’s home in Katy, Texas, without her permission and was arrested and released on a $100 bond, according to KHOU. Williams reportedly has a child with the woman, who filed a restraining order against him in May.

A mental health or intellectual disability assessment was ordered for Williams.

Williams played six seasons with the Texans and went to two Pro Bowls, then signed as a free agent with the Bills and represented Buffalo in two more Pro Bowls. His final season was in Miami in 2016.

8 responses to “Mario Williams arrested for criminal trespassing

  2. tylawspick6 says:
    August 21, 2019 at 10:59 am
    One of the all time great busts. He raided the Texans and Bills for years. Clowney is the second coming of this.
    ——
    So you’re calling a 4 time probowler an ALL-TIME bust? I don’t think you know the meaning of all time bust.

  3. 6thsense10 says:
    August 21, 2019 at 11:06 am
    Pro Bowl? He was never an All Pro level player and that piece of crap argument means nothing. Brett Favre made a Pro Bowl in 2008 after doing 20 tds and 20 ints.

    Williams was the #1 overall pick. He should have been a perennial All Pro or at least made one of them. He is nowhere near a hall of famer and was overpaid badly throughout his career with zero impact in any big game.

    Yes, one of the all time #1 overall pick busts.

  5. Dude finished with more sacks than Warran Sapp. Definitely underperformed compared to the hype he garnered in college. But there is no way you can possess a 3 digit IQ and use the word “bust” to describe someone who has more sacks than all but 35 people to have ever played the game. I’m a Houston fan and was glad to see him go. No way he can be called a bust…

  7. “intellectual disability assessment was ordered for Williams.”

    Seriously, folks, you can’t make this stuff up.

