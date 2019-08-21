Mario Williams arrested for criminal trespassing

Getty Images

Mario Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2006 NFL draft who became a four-time Pro Bowler, was arrested on Tuesday on a trespassing charge.

Williams entered a woman’s home in Katy, Texas, without her permission and was arrested and released on a $100 bond, according to KHOU. Williams reportedly has a child with the woman, who filed a restraining order against him in May.

A mental health or intellectual disability assessment was ordered for Williams.

Williams played six seasons with the Texans and went to two Pro Bowls, then signed as a free agent with the Bills and represented Buffalo in two more Pro Bowls. His final season was in Miami in 2016.