Mike Evans won’t play this week

The Buccaneers will go through their regular season dress rehearsal without their top wide receiver.

Head coach Bruce Arians announced on Wednesday that Mike Evans will not play against the Browns on Friday night.

Evans pulled up after catching a deep pass in Sunday’s practice and grabbed his left leg before exiting the field. He has not practiced since then, which likely made for an easy decision about his status for Friday.

Evans did play in the team’s first two preseason games, so he won’t be heading into the regular season with no game work under his belt. Evans did not have a catch in either of those contests.