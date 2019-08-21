Mike Zimmer: Reserve receivers need to “get their rear ends going”

Getty Images

Early in training camp, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said that two receivers drafted in the seventh-round this year needed to “get their rear end in gear” in order to make the team.

It’s been several weeks since Zimmer made that suggestion and he sent a similar message to all the receivers vying for reserve roles on the team this year. Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs are set as the starter and Chad Beebe appears to have the No. 3 job in his grasp, but Zimmer said other aspiring Vikings need to show consistency and value in other areas in order to stick around.

“They’re hard to separate right now,” Zimmer said, via the Pioneer Press. “When we talk about it in the personnel meetings and things like that, it’s one guy has a good day, then he has a bad day. The consistency of what they’re trying to do is really hard to get a handle on. That’s why I say that special teams, they need to get their rear ends going on that.”

The two seventh-rounders — Dillon Mitchell and Olabisi Johnson — are joined by Brandon Zylstra, Laquon Treadwell, Jordan Taylor, Jeff Badet, Davion Davis, and Alexander Hollins in the mix for roster spots. Treadwell and Taylor have the most experience, although Zimmer said that “doesn’t matter” when it comes to picking the players who will be on the 53-man roster.