NFL suspends Brandon Copeland for four games

Getty Images

The Jets will have two players serving four-game suspensions to open the 2019 season.

Linebacker Brandon Copeland has been suspended for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy. Tight end Chris Herndon was suspended earlier this year for a substance abuse policy violation.

Copeland is eligible to participate in the team’s two remaining preseason games as well as their remaining preseason practices. Once the cut to 53 players is made, he will have to stay away from the team until October 7 as the Jets will have a bye in Week Four this season.

Copeland is in his second season with the Jets. He had 35 tackles and five sacks while starting 10 of the 16 games he played last season.