Nigel Bradham not sure he’ll be ready for Week One

Getty Images

The Eagles expect to open the regular season without having Kamu Grugier-Hill in the lineup due to a knee injury and he might not be the only missing member of the linebacking corps.

Nigel Bradham tore ligaments in his toe during the Eagles’ playoff loss to the Saints and he’s been slowly working his way back into the mix this offseason. That effort has progressed to 7-on-7 work this week, but Bradham says he’s “not really” close to feeling ready for 11-on-11 work and unsure if he’ll be ready to go in the season opener.

“I just have to get comfortable, real comfortable, with my feet,” Bradham said, via the Philadelphia Inquirer. “I’ve got to get my power back and stuff like that.”

If Bradham and Grugier-Hill are out, the Eagles would likely go with Nate Gerry, L.J. Fort and Zach Brown as their starting linebackers in Week One.