Paxton Lynch won’t play this week for Seahawks

The Seahawks will be without one quarterback for Saturday’s game against the Chargers.

Via PFT’s Curtis Crabtree, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Paxton Lynch would not play this week, as he’s dealing with a sore neck in addition to his concussion.

Lynch is in the concussion protocol after last week’s brutal helmet-to-helmet hit from Vikings cornerback Holton Hill. Hill was ejected for the hit, which came at the end of a run.

Geno Smith returned to practice today, giving them another veteran backup option. Smith was out last week after having a cyst removed from his knee, but is expected to play this weekend.