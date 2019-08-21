Pete Carroll: No concern DK Metcalf won’t be back soon

Getty Images

Seahawks rookie wide receiver DK Metcalf had knee surgery this week, but the team was optimistic before the operation that he could make a quick return to action.

Nothing that happened during the operation led them to change their mind. Head coach Pete Carroll said on Wednesday that it will be a “shorter return than long” for the second-round pick.

“It was a minimal surgery and minimal findings, so we have high expectations,” Carroll said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN.com. “We’ll go week-to-week with it, see how he does. We really don’t have any concern that he won’t get back soon. We’re excited that we got it done. It was the kind of deal that we could have put off and waited, but we thought we’d use the time frame that we had available and hopefully it’ll work out just right for us.”

Carroll said the biggest concern he has is that Metcalf missed out on a chance to benefit from a full complement of preseason snaps, but added that he’s confident Metcalf “can do the stuff that we need him to do.”