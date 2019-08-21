Ray Lewis becomes latest NFL connection to Dancing with the Stars

Getty Images

A long-running dancing show with a history of participation by current and former NFL players will have another one.

Hall if Fame linebacker Ray Lewis will participate as a contestant in the new season of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars.

Lewis joins the likes of Jerry Rice, Hines Ward, Emmitt Smith, Michael Irvin, Keyshawn Johnson, Doug Flutie, Jason Taylor, Warren Sapp, Lawrence Taylor, Chad Johnson, Kurt Warner, Donald Driver, Jacoby Jones, Antonio Brown, Calvin Johnson, Rashad Jennings, Terrell Owens, Josh Norman, and DeMarcus Ware.

Lewis, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, started his post-football career at ABC sister company ESPN.