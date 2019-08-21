Report: Jay-Z not poised to become NFL owner

Getty Images

It’s TMZ vs. JLC.

Last week, in the aftermath of the announcement of the NFL’s wide-ranging deal with Jay-Z, TMZ reported that Jay-Z will soon have a “significant ownership interest” in an NFL team. Many reacted to the report as if it were a given, with some presuming (incorrectly) that Jay-Z would become the majority owner of a team.

Now, Jason La Canfora of CBS throws calls BS on TMZ with this quote: “Multiple people connected to NFL ownership and the league office have told CBS Sports that this TMZ-reported rumor is simply false, that there are no plans in place for the rap legend to become an NFL owner.”

Although it’s entirely possible that Jay-Z’s deal with the NFL represents the next step in a long-term play to eventually become an owner, that’s a far cry from it all happening right now.

TMZ claimed that the acquisition will happen “soon.” La Canfora says that it’s definitely not part of this new deal between the NFL and Jay-Z. While that doesn’t stop an owner from carving off a slice of equity for Jay-Z whenever an owner chooses to do so, there’s no indication apart from the TMZ report that this will happen. La Canfora is on the record contending that it’s simply not going to happen, at least not any time soon.