Report: Laquon Treadwell fined for illegal block against Saints

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell has been fined $28,075 for an illegal blindside block against the New Orleans Saints, according to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer-Press.

On the penultimate on the first half of last week’s first preseason game, Treadwell delivered a blindside block to Saints safety Chris Banjo as he chased tight end Irv Smith Jr. The banning of blindside blocks was among the highlighted points made in the league’s preseason officiating video presented to each team during training camp.

“I made a terrible play in the game,’’ Treadwell said about the play. “That was dumb of me. … I hurt the team. That’s something I’ve got to change. I’ve just got to clean that up and play a little smarter, protect guys out there, save a little money in the back end, and make plays.”

Banjo was laterally chasing Smith along the sideline when Treadwell, who had a run a route deeper downfield, doubled back and blasted Banjo in the direction of the Vikings own end line, which is a textbook violation of the rule.

Vikings cornerback Holton Hill will also be getting fined for a lowering the helmet penalty against Seattle Seahawks quarterback Paxton Lynch that led to Hill’s ejection from Sunday night’s game. Lynch left the game amid concussion evaluations.